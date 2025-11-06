IKEA Unveils Huge Lineup of New Smart Home Toys

IKEA announced a total of 21 new Matter-enabled smart home products this week, ranging from motion sensors to temperature/humidity sensors. We didn’t get specific launch dates or pricing for each product, but we do know they are coming to an IKEA store near you.

The KAJPLATS smart bulb range was detailed, containing 11 different variations. From direction spotlights to decorative bulbs, there is now no shortage of smart bulbs at the Swedish furniture store. There are five different sensors to choose from. There’s a motion sensor for indoor and outdoor use (MYGGSPRAY), door/window sensor (MYGGBETT), previously mentioned temperature/humidity sensor (TIMMERFLOTTE), air quality sensor (ALPSTUGA), and water leakage sensor (KLIPPBOK).

To pair with the lights and sensors, there is a variety of remote controls and smart plugs. In total, there are four options in this category: BILRESA remote control with dual button or scroll wheel option, a bundle option that contains two remote control kits, as well as the GRILLPLATS smart plug.

Naturally, you’ll need a Matter-enabled hub to operate these things. But don’t worry, IKEA sells that already, the DIRIGERA hub. It’s priced at $109, but Ikea says any Matter-powered hub should work just fine.

If any of these things sound intriguing for your home, be sure to check out IKEA’s website or head into a store near you to see if they’re in stock yet.

