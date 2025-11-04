The Nothing Bloatware Saga Takes a Big Turn

A couple of weeks ago, Nothing confirmed that it wants to add to its various revenue streams by including bloatware on its non-flagship devices. They were mostly upfront about this move, noting that everyone else does it and that they too wanted to bring in some cash in order to keep prices low on their mid-range offerings. As you can probably guess, this did not go over well with its fanbase and a lot has changed since that first announcement.

This week, Nothing has decided it will back down on some level after listening to feedback. What does that mean? Well, the rage-o-meter over this topic reached a critical level when Nothing confirmed that it would pre-installed all of the Meta/Facebook services, like Instagram and Facebook, as well as the Meta App Installer, Meta App Manager, and Meta Service. Not everyone wants Facebook or Instagram or anything else made by Zuckerberg on their phones.

Initially, Nothing said that these apps and services would all be permanently there in order to keep things updated, but that users could disable them. That was not the move, it seems, so Nothing will attempt to change this later in the month. The plan now will be for folks to be able to fully uninstall all of those aforementioned services. Nothing recommends you keep them there for “better stability of pre-installed apps like Instagram or Facebook,” but they “understand that some users prefer full control over what stays on their device.”

Again, all of this only involves (for now) non-flagship phones like the Nothing Phone 3a series. The Nothing Phone 3 is not a part of this bloatware saga.

// Nothing