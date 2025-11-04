Final Pair of Galaxy S20 Phones are Done With Updates

The main Galaxy S20 series stopped receiving updates from Samsung earlier in the year, shortly after they reached the 5-year mark of their support window. Today, the final two Galaxy S20 models have reached the same point and are done.

The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G (wild that we were doing “5G” models at one point) were both removed from Samsung’s update support page this morning, signaling the end of the line for the entire S20 series.

And that’s it. It’s a quiet finish to a series that introduced us to the Ultra line from Samsung. We’re now on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with S Pens included, massive camera housings, and an experience that is much more like a Galaxy Note than a Galaxy S device.

If you had a Galaxy S20 FE device, it’s time to look for something new. Should you consider a Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung will give you $120 for it.

// Samsung