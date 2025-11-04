Google is partnering with automakers to bring AI-powered live lane guidance to select vehicles. First to receive this feature will be buyers of the Polestar 4 in the US and Sweden.

Utilizing the car’s front-facing camera, AI will analyze lane markings and road signs, then with your position determined on a road, Google Maps can inform you if you’re in the correct lane or not. As you travel down a road using navigation, the screen in front of you will ensure you stay in the correct lane and on the right path to your destination.

Again, live lane guidance is coming first to Polestar 4 in the US and Sweden in the coming months. Google says it’ll expand to more road types and cars in partnership with key automakers.

Polestar 4s are up for order now if this feature sounds sweet to you.

// Google