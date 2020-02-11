At the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event this morning, Samsung unveiled their first big set of products for the year. The biggest of the lot are their new phones, dubbed Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

With three different phones, we have notable differences that are probably best made clear by separating each out. We’ve done that below to give you the highlights of each phone, release date, and pricing. Now, it’s up to you to decide which you’ll buy.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The most important of the three new phones is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has the lengthiest set of specs. With the Ultra, you get a 6.9″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution (3200×1440), Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB or 256GB storage with 12GB RAM or 512GB storage with 16GB RAM (all with microSD support up to 1TB), AKG audio, NFC, MST (Samsung Pay), Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor (in-display), and 5000mAh battery.

The Ultra stands apart from the others, thanks to its camera setup. You get a 108MP main shooter along with 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide angle lenses. It’s capable of zooming up to 100x, which Samsung is calling “Space Zoom.” All of the S20 devices can shoot in 8K video too. You also get a 40MP selfie camera on the Ultra.

With the 108MP sensor, you can nona-bin down to 12MP shots that are a combined nine pixels into one.

In the box, Samsung is including a 25W charger, but the Ultra can also support their super fast 45W charging. Just be aware that the 45W charger is sold separately.

5G connectivity is included, though your chances of connecting will depend greatly on the carrier you buy through. As you know, the carrier situation for 5G in the US varies greatly from one to another.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey.

Galaxy S20+

For the Galaxy S20+, you get a very similar setup to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There’s a 6.7″ Infinity-O Dynamic OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution (3200×1440). You also get the Snapdragon 865, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options (with SD support), 12GB RAM in the 5G version, 8GB RAM in the LTE-only version, 4500mAh battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, and NFC + MST (Samsung Pay).

In the camera department, you get a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter along with a 12MP standard lens and a 64MP telephoto camera. The telephoto lens here can produce up to a 30x zoom. The selfie camera weighs in at 10MP.

The Galaxy S20+ comes in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Grey.

Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 is the lowest-end of the line-up, though not low-end compared to other phones by any means. You get a 6.2″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display at a QHD+ resolution (3200×1440), Snapdragon 865, 128GB storage (with SD support), 12GB RAM (5G) or 8GB RAM (LTE), 4000mAh battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, NFC, MST (Samsung Pay), and more.

The camera setup is identical to the Galaxy S20+, so you have a 12MP ultra-wide and standard shooters, plus a 64MP telephoto. Like the S20+, this camera can capture at a 30x zoom. It does lack the depth sensor that the Ultra and 20+ have. The selfie camera is also a 10MP camera.

The Galaxy S20 comes in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Grey.

Pricing

Galaxy S20 5G : Starts at $999.99

: Starts at $999.99 Galaxy S20+ 5G : Starts at $1,199.99

: Starts at $1,199.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Starts at $1,399.99

Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup arrives March 6. Pre-orders open on February 21 at 12:01AM Eastern.

If you pre-order between February 21 and March 5, you’ll get $100 Samsung credit with an S20, $150 credit with an S20+, or a $200 credit with a S20 Ultra. Samsung is also offering up to $700 off with select trade-ins.