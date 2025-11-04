Sora, the AI video generator from OpenAI that you’ve undoubtedly seen making the rounds on your grandma’s Facebook feed, is now available on Android via Google Play.

Sora is known for its ability to create hyperreal videos, complete with audio and impressive physics. Whether it’s dogs driving away from a traffic stop or those funny chiropractor videos, OpenAI says that if you can type it, you can watch it.

Sora is now available for download. But please, be responsible and ensure to tag your videos as AI generated when uploading to social media. Gullible people are out there getting fooled every single day.