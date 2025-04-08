Samsung may be pushing out major One UI 7 updates to the first wave of Galaxy devices this week, but we’re also losing support for another series. The Galaxy S20 series is officially done seeing updates. The 5-year mark has passed and Samsung has removed the S20 from its support pages.

First introduced in February 2020, the Galaxy S20 saw a full 4 years of monthly updates before switching to a quarterly update schedule last year. Samsung typically pushes phones into a quarterly schedule for their final year, so that timing all made sense as it unfolded. Since we have been doing quarterly updates since April 2024, the time has come for Samsung to call it quits.

The full list of Galaxy S20 units no longer seeing updates is only the regular series at this time. We’re talking about the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G are both still receiving quarterly updates, but you know that means the end is near.

If you were holding out hope that Samsung might sneak in a One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S20, this should kill off those dreams. Samsung never said the S20 would be updated to One UI 7 or Android 16. The Galaxy S21 is the oldest device scheduled to see that update at some point before it will eventually stop seeing support too.

That’s it Galaxy S20 owners – it’s time for a new phone. You can check your trade-in value at Samsung’s shop.

// Samsung