OnePlus is detailing why OnePlus 15 is so good for gaming on Android. It’s thanks to the newly announced OnePlus Gaming Technology, a combination of hardware, software, and optimizations made by the company. It enables things like 165fps support, HyperRendering technology, and more.

At its core, OGT includes the OnePlus-developed OP Gaming Core, a chip solution designed specifically for gaming. It features a CPU Scheduler, which is designed to decrease CPU load and power consumption, while still allowing for strong computing power. The aforementioned HyperRendering technology works in tandem with the CPU Scheduler to deliver an 80% improvement in per-frame rendering efficiency. Lots of words to say Call of Duty: Mobile will run very well and smoothly.

Here’s an overview on OGT directly from OnePlus.

OnePlus Gaming Technology, a comprehensive solution to the core challenges of mobile gaming. By combining deep chip-level optimizations with powerful hardware and intelligent software tools, it pushes the boundaries of Android gaming experiences to new heights and establishes a new benchmark for performance, taking the OnePlus signature fast & smooth experience to the next level while enabling exceptional stability, responsiveness, and control.

OnePlus also highlights the new OnePlus Performance Tri-Chip, consisting of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Touch Response Chip, and WiFi Chip G2. With their powers combined, “they create a system that delivers performance, powerful touch response, and optimized network connectivity to the gaming experience.” And thanks to OP FPS Max, a combo of hardware and software allows for a 165fps support, which has made the OnePlus 15 the Official Smartphone Partner for the Call of Duty: MobileWorld Championship 2025 Finals.

OnePlus 15 launches in the US on November 13. From all of the comments I’ve read on this phone, people seem genuinely excited for its release. So long as the price isn’t too absurd, I think plenty of US buyers will be picking one up.

Bring it on, OP.

// OnePlus