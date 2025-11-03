Galaxy AI Gains Support for Filipino and Gujarati

Samsung recently added support for two new languages in Galaxy AI, bringing its total number of supported languages to 22.

The newly supported languages are Filipino and Gujarati. Samsung says that the Gujarati and Filipino languages were developed in close collaboration with Samsung Research centers in both India and Indonesia, hopefully meaning they work quite well for speakers of those languages.

With this support, users will be able to access Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and everything else Galaxy AI offers in those languages.

The newly supported languages are now available as language packs from the Settings app.

// Samsung