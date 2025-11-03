Over the past few years, specifically with the launch of the Pixel 7 series it would appear, Google has been chipping away at Samsung’s US smartphone marketshare. According to a recent study from Counterpoint Research that looked at carrier-specific data, in September of 2022, Google had a 0.1% share of the $600+ market. Fast forward to September of 2025, that share has risen to 6.1% on T-Mobile. On Verizon, it’s even higher.

While Apple hasn’t felt the effect of this growth, Samsung certainly has. Apple’s share in that same timespan grew from 72% to 80%. Apple is doing just fine. Samsung, on the other hand, fell from 26% to only 12%. It appears that whatever marketing Google is doing, people are making the switch in healthy bunches year over year.

Marketing mumbo jumbo aside, I would argue that the phones themselves are simply getting better. Sure, Gemini is cool, but the hardware is right on par with the software now. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lineup are sexy phones, accompanied by great camera systems and plenty of software smarts. Overall, they’re good phones, however you want to break it down.

This marketshare shakeup could be the reason behind Samsung’s reported desire to switch up its lineup. We’ve heard rumblings of a Galaxy S26 Pro, plus there was talks of the Galaxy S26 Edge replacing the Galaxy S26+. That didn’t last long, though.

Keep doing what you’re doing, Google.

// Counterpoint