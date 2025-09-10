This is the Galaxy S26 Pro and I Bet You Know What It Looks Like

It may only be September of 2025 and we aren’t expecting a Galaxy S26 launch until the beginning of 2026, but the early CAD renders of it are already upon us. There aren’t many surprises here, because Samsung appears to be sticking with the same design for yet another year. That said, they are at least (reportedly) doing a name change and adding some Qi2 magnets.

According to @onleaks, who provided (and sold?) the renders, Samsung will change up the name scheme of the Galaxy S26 series for 2026. Instead of a Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, we’ll have Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Pro will be the smallest of the bunch and that’s what we have pictured for you below.

That all in mind, what do you need to know? Well, the device looks like a Galaxy S25 only with the camera bump and housing of a Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s…fine. I do wish Samsung would give us a bigger refresh of the design, but that’s not typically something they do very often. The dimensions will apparently stay very similar to the small S25, though, so this will be the smallest S26 you’ll be able to get. Does the “Pro” addition to the name at least suggest more? Maybe!

The rest of the details here are the bigger story. Samsung will reportedly add Qi2 magnets inside of the Galaxy S26 series after failing to do so with the Galaxy S25 series. By skipping this year, they let Google scoop them on the move. Other improvements come via the display, which grows to 6.3″ for this release. The battery may also increase to 4300mAh (up from 4000mAh), as will the RAM to 16GB (up from 12GB). There may be some sort of a camera upgrade too, although that is very much still a rumor. I’d certainly hope it’ll see improvements if Samsung wants to call the phone “Pro.” The smaller Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 before this most definitely did not have Pro cameras.

And that’s it! The design, do we have thoughts on it?

