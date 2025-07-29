Evidenced in a fresh build of One UI, it appears Samsung might be planning a major shakeup for the Galaxy 26 lineup. For quite some time, we’ve had a base Galaxy S model, along with a Plus (larger) model of that phone, then the Ultra model. If this evidence pans out to be true, you can kiss two of those models goodbye for 2026.

As shown in code discovered in One UI, Samsung will still have three models of the Galaxy S26, but they’ll be the Galaxy 26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. We recently learned about supposed S26 Ultra specs and we can assume what the Galaxy S26 Edge will be like, but the Galaxy S26 Pro is basically a mystery at this point. It’s unclear if the Pro will be a standard vanilla Galaxy S26 or because Samsung is reported to be upgrading the camera system on the base model that it will fall under a new Pro moniker.

On the bright side for consumers, a Pro-level base model sounds intriguing, but could mean we’re in store for price increases. Even the Galaxy S25 Edge launched with a price of $1,099 and it wasn’t specced out enough to warrant that. If Samsung intends to replace the Plus model with Edge, that’s not an overly promising signal of what’s to come.

Before we start rioting, this evidence was gathered from an internal build of One UI, so Samsung’s plans ultimately remain unknown. It’s exciting to think that the base Galaxy 26 will be even better than before, and the S26 Ultra sounds amazing so far, but the Edge move is confusing at best. That phone did not seem very popular at all, so why Samsung would invest more into seems odd. We don’t have sales figures ourselves, but no one talks about that phone.

What’s your initial take on this news? Is it a good move? Bad move?

// Android Authority