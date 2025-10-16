Galaxy S25 Edge, while a very neat device with its ultra-thin body, wasn’t very popular from what we can tell. It has two major drawbacks. Its thinness doesn’t allow for great battery life, plus its price is higher than phones with more impressive spec sheets. Essentially, it was Samsung’s way of cutting in front of Apple and its iPhone Air device, another phone no one seems all that interested in. Because of this, it appears that Samsung is rethinking its early 2026 lineup launch.

In a report from South Korea, Samsung is essentially discarding the Galaxy S26 Edge due to lack of interest. We have seen many times that the H1 lineup would be Galaxy 26 Pro, Galaxy 26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. With this move, we might be in for another year of Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra.

3rd-party data backs up the narrative that thin phones didn’t sell well in 2025. According to South Korea’s Hana Investment & Securities, Galaxy S25 Edge shipped units amounted to only 190,000 in its first month. Compared to the base S25 at 1.17 million units and S25 Ultra at 2.55 million units, that number is rough and makes Samsung justified in rethinking its strategy.

The report goes on to say that due to Samsung already completing development of the device, it’s always possible we see the Galaxy 26 Edge come to market down the line. Maybe if battery tech advances and Samsung is able to deliver 2-day battery life inside of a very thin device, opinions could change in its favor.

Right now, it’s looking like the Edge line is being placed hold.

// Newspim