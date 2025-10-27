Google Teases Launch of New Fitbit Devices

This certainly came as a bit of a surprise to me when Google shared the news, but they still plan to make new Fitbit hardware. I’m not talking about new Pixel Watch models, as those are expected to continue – I’m talking about Fitbit-branded devices. At least that’s the impression Google gave us this week.

Google shared with press that it plans to launch “New Fitbit hardware next year.” Since they are officially launching the new Fitbit app and AI coach next year as well, that sort of makes some sense. With a new Fitbit app and a Personal Health Coach that should see big improvements over the coming months, launching new Fitbit hardware that can take advantage of those two things is a good move.

When was the last time Google and Fitbit gave us new Fitbit-branded hardware? It has been a while. The Charge 6 launched in 2023, with the Sense 2 and Versa 4 hitting store shelves in 2022. The newest device is actually the Fitbit Ace LTE watch that’s made for kids, which launched in June of 2024. So it has been 1.5 years since they gave us anything new, but closer to 2+ years since we had anything non-kid-friendly.

Would you still buy a Fitbit device or does the Pixel Watch do everything you need? I always love a good fitness tracker that keeps my health journey on the more minimal side of things, but it also might be nice to see a new Sense or Versa. Thoughts?