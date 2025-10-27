Earlier this month, the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 received big updates to Wear OS 6 and Android 16, while the original Pixel Watch was left out of the fun without an update at all. Today, Google began pushing an October Pixel Watch update, but it’s not that big update to Wear OS 6 and instead seems pretty minor.

The new Pixel Watch October update is rolling out as build BW1A.251005.003.W1 for both LTE and Bluetooth/WiFi models. It remains an Android 15 and Wear OS 5.1 build as well, with no current plans that I’m aware of for these devices to see Wear OS 6 and Android 16.

For those keeping track, the original Pixel Watch is scheduled to be done with updates after this month. Google’s own schedule says the watches are supported through October 2025, and well, that end point hits in a couple of days. Once November 1 lands, there is no guarantee that Google will push any further builds. While they certainly could, you shouldn’t expect much going forward and really should take it as a bonus if your watch does see new software.

If we learn more about this update, we’ll be sure to update this post.

// Google