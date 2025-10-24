We Have a New Galaxy S25 Update for You

As we approach November, Samsung October updates are still rolling out, this time to the Galaxy S25 series. All 4 (yes, there are 4 of them now) are seeing new builds without anything special, they simply bring in security patches.

Why only a security patch this late in the month for the Galaxy S25 series? Because all of the other major Samsung devices spent October getting updates to One UI 8. The Galaxy S25 series received that same update back in September, so it’s basically been chillin’ as its friends catch-up.

For this update, we have builds below and Verizon is saying it includes “the most up to date Android security patches” and nothing else. I wish there were camera updates or a special app for you to play with, but this is what we have.

Galaxy S25 : S931USQS6BYIF

: S931USQS6BYIF Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS6BYIF

: S936USQS6BYIF Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS6BYIF

: S938USQS6BYIF Galaxy S25 Edge: S937USQS3BYIF

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

