Only a couple of days from announcing the rollout, Samsung is now pushing One UI 8 updates (with Android 16) to the Galaxy S25 series. All Galaxy S25 series devices in the US should be receiving the update as early as today.

For Galaxy S25 One UI 8 updates, we have builds for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Edge. These are pretty significant updates that touch on everything from the Gallery and Camera, wallpapers and lock screens, to AI and more. The official beta changelog listed at least 27 new features or changes, like easier file sharing with Quick Share, enhanced DeX display support, a new Reminder interface, updates to Routines, new challenges in Samsung Health, etc.

While not the significant update that was One UI 7, this is still a solid update that puts Samsung back on a speedy update track after those One UI 7 delays. We’re still a few months removed from Google sending Android 16 to stable on Pixel devices, but Samsung is well ahead of competitors.

Here are the new One UI 8 update build numbers to be on the lookout for for Galaxy S25 devices:

Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQU5BYI3

: S938USQU5BYI3 Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQU2BYI3

: S937USQU2BYI3 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQU5BYI3

: S936USQU5BYI3 Galaxy S25: S931USQU5BYI3

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

// Verizon