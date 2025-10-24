We have an update for you on the Arc Pulse situation for the Pixel 10 series – it’s now available. For those into this weird 2-piece case thingy and aren’t yet sick of me talking about how much I love them, the time has come for you to pull-up and grab one.

The Arc Pulse for the Pixel 10 series comes in two models, one for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, along with another bigger version for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold does not get one. We also have two colors to choose from, Matte Black or Silver. Arc did sent me a sample unit in Silver that you can see pictured here on a Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone. It’s a nice combo, for sure.

As for pricing, the Matte Black model runs $69.99 and the Silver version is $89.99. The prices are the same between device version too.

Why on Earth would anyone buy this thing for that much money? Look, before these launched last year with the Pixel 9 series, I was a skeptic. I thought the price was crazy and that they couldn’t possibly offer you any true protection. But since they arrived on the Pixel 9 series, I’ve put them on every device I can.

Because they are a 2-piece design, they bring corner protection (arguably the most important), camera bar protection, and lift your phone display off of services if you happen to place your phone face down. Inside of the metal pieces is a rubber or soft plastic layer that can absorb impact on a drop. I’ve dropped my phones a couple of times with only these on and they survived, showing no signs of damage. And because the Arc Pulse is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, it came away mostly unharmed too.

What I love most about these designs is that they allow you to feel the actual hardware that Google or Samsung or Apple gives you, yet you know there is protection from the daily drops and surfaces. Again, I get that they are expensive, but if you plan to hold onto your phone for a couple of years, want a bit of added spice to the design, and yet still want to feel the device, I think you might like these.

As you can see, I bought one for the new iPhone too, so I wasn’t lying when I said I’m putting them on as many devices as I can. These won’t be for everyone, but I feel like sharing my experience should help if anyone has been on the fence.

All versions of the Arc Pulse for the Pixel 10 series are shipping now. Oh, their site also lets you choose your Pixel 10 color and then try-in the black and silver versions to see what looks best.

Shop Arc Pulse: Pixel 10/10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL