Following the release of One UI 8 to most of the still-supported Galaxy family, Samsung and its US carrier partners are now pushing the same update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The updates, like all of the previous updates, included Android 16 and a number of important changes.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 4 One UI 8 update (and the Flip 4), we’re getting new Galaxy AI features, more access to Gemini Live (screen and camera sharing), Best Face photos, wallpaper recommendations, new clock and font for the lock screen, captions in calls, more Galaxy Buds settings, and more. Back in May, we received an initial list of changes from Samsung for One UI 8 that has even more goodies to read through. You can find that list here.

The build numbers are F936USQU8IYIF (Fold 4) and F721USQU8IYIF (Flip 4) and they each contain the October Android security patch.

Be on the lookout for updates as Verizon says they are rolling out today. To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

// Verizon