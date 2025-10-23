If I were to buy a foldable today, it would without a doubt be the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If someone asked me which foldable was the one they should consider, yeah, it would also be Samsung’s newest (our review). I don’t even like foldables and yet this one sits on my desk for me to grab at any time, even if I don’t have my SIM card activated through it at the moment. This thing is just so good in so many ways that I constantly want to play with it.

Thankfully, Samsung has made it semi-affordable still since launching it, well after pre-order deals have expired. The only way to get a discount is through trade-ins of your current device, but the values that Samsung is giving you for them are as high as ever. You can still swipe $1,000 off a Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you have the right device. You could also get $900 or $800 off with phones over a year old too.

$1,000 OFF GALAXY Z FOLD 7: Samsung’s trade-in program remains one of the few that asks which device you are trading in and then gives you an instant value discount for it that day. So if you had a Galaxy Z Fold 6 to trade, they’d give you $1,000 off today from your Fold 7 purchase, dropping it to $999. The same goes for any other device that you have to trade, like a Galaxy Z Fold 4, which would get you $800 off today.

Here’s the current list of top trade-ins for those considering a Fold 7:

$1,000 off : Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra

: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra $900 off : Galaxy Z fold 5

: Galaxy Z fold 5 $800 off : Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4

: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 $700 off : Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+

: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+ $600 off: Galaxy S24+, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5

That $600 tier is quite wild. You could give up your incredibly old Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and still get $600 for it. Same goes for the Galaxy S23+.

Anyways, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is awesome and it is the foldable that is so easy for us to recommend. Also, I have it in Mint (pictured) and it is quite striking.

Samsung Deal Link