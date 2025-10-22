Verizon Pushing Surprise New Loyalty Discounts With “No Catch”

With a new CEO at the helm following a period of wireless subscriber losses, don’t be surprised if Verizon starts making moves right away to finish out the year as it attempts to turn things around. We may already be seeing some of those moves in action only a couple of weeks since Dan Schulman took over. Verizon is sending out a round of loyalty discounts to customers, saying there is “no catch” and that all they need to do is login to their account to claim them.

This is almost unheard of from Verizon. You likely remember that in August they told all of their most loyal customers that they were ripping away their loyalty discounts and suggested the reasoning had to do with continuing to improve their network. It was a classic line used by US wireless carriers when they want you to pay more for your current plan or attempt to force you off of an older plan and onto a newer, often more expensive plan.

And now here we are a couple of months later with a new CEO and Verizon has begun sending out loyalty discount emails, unprompted. At least one of our readers sent over their email that says there are “No strings attached” and that “There’s no catch. Seriously.” It then dives into the offer, which appears to be specific to each customer or account. In the example below, Verizon offered them a 15%/mo discount on their wireless plan on select phone lines for the next 12 months.

Another customer received a $10/mo per line discount on their 5 lines, saving them $120/line per year. Their email suggested that the discount would be applied automatically in 1 to 2 billing cycles. The timing for theirs couldn’t have been more perfect, as their previous loyalty discount had ended only days prior.

We’ve documented the last couple of years of loyalty discounts, almost all of which required a bit of trickery from customers to activate loyalty discount offers. For this round of offers, it’s almost as if Verizon realized how badly their screwed up when they began ripping them away at the end of the summer and are trying stop the losses. This is the most proactive I’ve seen Verizon with a discount.

For those hoping to see a similar email with this discount, I’d hit up your inbox first before jumping into your MyVerizon app and looking at offers. Be sure to let us know if you get one without doing this trick.

