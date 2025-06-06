Verizon Trick Gets You $20 Off Per Line for a Year

Going on almost 3 years now, we’ve been telling you about a trick that Verizon continues to allow that can save you anywhere from $10 to $20 per line per month on your bill for 12 months. We last talked about this trick in November of last year as everyone’s discount had run its course from the previous year. Well, we’re ready to talk about it again this month because folks are still able to take advantage and we wouldn’t want you to miss out.

For those who have missed it, Verizon has a system setup that triggers a loyalty discount offer (almost automatically in some cases) if you basically threaten to port your number out. And by threaten, I just mean that you enter your account and tell Verizon’s systems to create you a number transfer PIN. By doing, Verizon is worried that you are porting out your number and then typically hands you the monthly discount we talked about above.

A fresh group of folks have figured out this discount is still there and Verizon appears to be offering $20/line discounts, which is up from the $10/per line that most of us currently have. Saving $20/line per month could save bigger accounts over $100 per month on their bills for the next year, so this is worth a try. I guess maybe a bunch of people are trying to run from Verizon’s price increases?

Save $20/line per month on your Verizon bill: Here’s how you can attempt to get this discount if you aren’t already getting one.

Note: I’ve seen some folks suggest they received another discount on top of the old one by following this method. I was not able to get that to happen. Up to you if you’d like to try.

Note 2: There’s a set of steps here that talks about Number Lock and that can bring some risk to your number. You can try to do these instructions without messing with Number Lock, as I’ve seen some suggest success without doing it. Others needed to. Please proceed with caution, though.

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap on the Account tab Tap on “Profile & settings” just under your name at the top of the app Scroll down to find “Number Lock” and tap it Turn off Number Lock Go back a screen and tap “Number Transfer PIN” Create a transfer PIN (you don’t need to use this for anything) Sit around and wait for Verizon to send you an offer email/SMS with the loyalty discount Turn Number Lock back on

After you’ve completed those steps, Verizon typically sends you an email and/or text with the offer. You can find your offers in the My Verizon app too, as it may just auto-populate in there from the MyAccess page (offers banner up top). You can redeem through the steps they provide once you have the offer.

Let us know how it goes or if you were able to double up.