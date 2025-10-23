I feel like there is are two worlds in which the Pixel 10 series exists. In one, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are top tier Android phones that fit the needs of a good chunk of people, maybe even in ways far better than any other Android device. In the other world, Google royally screwed up by putting this new Tensor G5 inside it, because the chip isn’t good enough for the price and the GPU is going to be a problem going forward.

Around these parts, we tend to live in that first world, but there is a large group that live in the second and have legitimate concerns. I bring these two situations up today because the world of Android enthusiasts is doing their best to push Google to get the GPU in the Tensor G5 up to speed and not let it become a problem.

Today, after an online group noted that the PowerVR GPU in the Tensor G5 is running outdated firmware, Google had to issue a statement (via 9to5Google) to suggest that further updates are coming, although the impact and timing is all unclear:

We are continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates. For example, the most recent September and October patch releases included driver improvements. In future releases we are planning further GPU driver updates.

The story here is that the GPU in the Tensor G5 isn’t used by many, especially not in top tier devices. Phones with Qualcomm chips use their Adreno GPUs, while previous Tensor chips used Mali GPUs. Google hasn’t really said publicly why they made this switch, but there has already been some drama around support for games like Genshin Impact and whether or not it is supported with this GPU (Google says it works fine). So with this statement, you can tell that Google is paying attention to the discourse, but we don’t know where this will take us.

In that statement, they simply said that “further GPU driver updates” are on the way that should include “drive improvements.” On what level, we’ll have to wait and see.

How has gaming been on your Pixel 10?