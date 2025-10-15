Mint Mobile Launches Its Own 5G Home Internet for $30

A new yet familiar internet solution is here from Mint Mobile that gets you a home internet option for as little as $30 per month up to a year-ish.

T-Mobile (and Mint) announced the internet this morning and it’s for both Mint customers and non-Mint customers. Like with their wireless plans, they really want you to pay upfront for up to 12-months of service, which they make appealing by offering substantial discounts for doing so. This is all the same playbook, only in home internet form.

So what is Mint Mobile Home Internet? Basically, they send you a T-Mobile internet gateway device that you plug-in and it then attaches to T-Mobile’s 5G network. If you live in a location that has excellent T-Mobile wireless service, you could see very good internet service. If your T-Mobile coverage is spotty on your wireless phone, it may not be the best home internet solution either.

The idea here is as familiar as every other wireless carrier-powered home internet. The gateway should land a better or stronger signal than your phone, which then broadcasts that signal over WiFi to all of your home gadgets and acts as any home internet solution should. It probably won’t ever be as rock solid as fiber or cable internet, but it’s also a fraction of the price and is a decent option for many.

The plan starts at $30 per month if you are a Mint customer or $40 per month if not a Mint customer. To get those prices, you will have to pay for at least 3 months of service upfront, so that would cost you either $90 or $120 to get started. After that initial 3-month period, you can renew at the same rate for 12 months or the plan will jump $10 per month in price.

As far as the plan goes, these are the features:

Unlimited Data : It is “unlimited” data. According to the fine print, T-Mobile and Mint say that they could throttle you at times if you use over 1TB of data in a month.

: It is “unlimited” data. According to the fine print, T-Mobile and Mint say that they could throttle you at times if you use over 1TB of data in a month. Gateway is free : The gateway that powers the internet is free, but keep in mind you have to return it if you cancel service. When you sign-up, Mint and T-Mobile send it to your home with expedited shipping.

: The gateway that powers the internet is free, but keep in mind you have to return it if you cancel service. When you sign-up, Mint and T-Mobile send it to your home with expedited shipping. Quick setup : The setup should take only a few minutes and you’ll be up and running. You plug it in, likely login with an app, and then your internet just works. You’ll create a home WiFi network and proceed to connect each device to it.

: The setup should take only a few minutes and you’ll be up and running. You plug it in, likely login with an app, and then your internet just works. You’ll create a home WiFi network and proceed to connect each device to it. 5G speeds: Mint suggest you’ll see download speeds from 133 to 415Mbps and upload speeds between 12 to 55Mbps.

If interested, hit that link below to get started.

