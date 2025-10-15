Honor, a phone company we don’t talk about anymore because their US presence has fallen to zero, is teasing a new device for MWC 2026.

Called Robot Phone, the below video details a phone with a built-in gimbal, as well as what appears to be its own WALL-E-like robot personality. We’re assuming this thing won’t actually ohh and ahh at things or check out chicks wearing red dresses as they walk down the street, but given it’s said to fuse “multi-modal intelligence and advanced robotics,” who knows. Creepy little robot phone.

There are no specs to go along with this video, but the idea of having a gimbal system on your smartphone is definitely intriguing. One use case that’s shown in the video is for astrophotography. A gimbal can allow for more dynamic shots like star trail time lapses. And if it includes specialized software for advanced tracking of celestial objects, that would also be swell.

If you need a new friend, be on the lookout for Robot Phone. Expect more at MWC in 2026.