Samsung Sets Date for Its Android XR “Project Moohan” Headset Launch

The wait is almost over if you’ve been looking forward to the launch of Android XR on the Project Moohan headset from Samsung. We have a date!

On Tuesday, October 21 at 10PM Eastern (7PM Pacific), Samsung will officially show off Project Moohan and tell us when we can buy one. We hope that means we’ll get to learn pricing too, as that is likely the moment we’ll either all get super excited or never pay attention to this device again.

The Galaxy event is called “World Wide Open” and it’ll be a bit of a showcase of what Android XR is, since there are no other Android XR devices to date. Sure, Google is also working on its smart glasses that run Android XR, but this is the over-the-face headset from Samsung that has been teased since December of last year.

Samsung is opening up reservations for this Project Moohan device as of this moment. If you reserve, you’ll be eligible for a $100 credit to be used on additional products.

Reserve Samsung Project Moohan