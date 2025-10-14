Pixel 10 Pro Fold Has a Really Bad Day in the Teardown Room

Teardowns are…whatever, mostly. The idea of putting most phones through a series of tests that rate the scratch-ability of a display or if they’ll bend, has never been a thing I pay much attention to. Some of you do love this device torture, though, and we couldn’t help but share the teardown that just dropped for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

In a new video from JerryRigEverything, Zack takes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold through his typically set of tests, like finding the scratch level of each display and setting a lighter next to them for reasons I’ll never understand. He then puts a bunch of sand into the hinge to see if the it’s actually IP68 as Google says. As it turns out, the hinge filled up with sand pretty quickly, which should have us all calling into question exactly what the IP68 rating is suggesting has resistance to dust.

Anyways, that all leads to his bend test, where he flips the foldable open, turns it around, and then presses into its back with his thumbs to see if he can bend it. Things get bad in a hurry. The previous Pixel Fold phones all broke at their antenna lines, so the expectation here was that this thing would split again at the same spot. It did just that. However, once broken, Zack fidgets further with the device which then causes the battery to explode and release gas, smoke, or some combo of the two. It’s pretty awful to see and borderline dangerous.

So what’s the takeaway? Well, this Pixel 10 Pro Fold certainly can’t pass the durability tests here, is the first device he’s had blow up during testing, and may not be as durable as Google suggested. The video is worth a watch.