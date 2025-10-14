Responding to an email with a request for meeting times should get a lot easier going forward if you use Gmail and allow Gemini into the action. Google announced a new feature called “Help Me Schedule” that will automate hopefully shorten the process of telling someone when you have time to meet.

Once rolled out to eligible accounts, should someone ask you for meeting times and in your reply you talk about when you can meet, Gemini should recognize this and offer up a little shortcut in the toolbar for “Help m schedule” – you can see this below. Clicking that button will allow Gemini to go look through your Google Calendar and the email’s context to pull-up a box with calendar suggestions.

The suggestions box can be seen in the next image, plus there is an edit button to allow you to further customize if something doesn’t look right or you want to take away/add options. The other person will receive this box and can then choose a time that works for the both of you. Should they choose one, a calendar invite will then be added to both individual’s calendars.

To start, Google is only allowing this to work between individuals and not groups. I’d imagine that could change down the road.

As far as who is eligible, we have the following:

Available for Google Workspace:

Business Standard, and Plus Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus Google AI Pro for Education Frontline Plus



Also available to:

Google AI Pro and Ultra Gemini Business, Enterprise*



// Google