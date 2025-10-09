T-Mobile Quietly Increases Late Payment Fee to $10

Paying your bill on-time is going to be more important than ever at T-Mobile come November 1. Minimum late fees are increasing, so be aware if you aren’t on autopay.

Last week, T-Mobile quietly updated its fee page to show that late fees would be increasing from $7 to $10 as of November 1. $10 will essentially be the minimum you would pay if paying late, as the wording for late fees is “A late fee of the greater of 5% of applicable monthly charges or $10 or the maximum amount allowed under state law.”

Obviously, you can avoid paying late fees by paying your bill when (or before) it’s due. Autopay customers also tend to get a discount on their bills, so consider that if you can.

Guys, is T-Mobile still the “Uncarrier”? They keep raising fees and prices on everything they can. That seems pretty carrier to me.

// T-Mobile