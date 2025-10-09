Images of Samsung’s upcoming XR headset, fittingly called Galaxy XR, have made it online for all to see. The headset was previously rumored to launch this month, but there has been no word from Samsung. The latest intel suggests pre registration will begin as early as next week, followed by release the following week.

Powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, the headset features a large array of cameras and various sensors for controlling the unit. Cameras will track your hand movements as well as your eye movements, which should create a very immersive experience. The display(s) is a high-res 4K micro-OLED, with 4,032 ppi. Compared to Apple’s Vision Pro, Galaxy XR has a higher pixel count (29 million vs. 23 million) with Samsung previously promising vivid images and true-to-life colors.

Battery life for this headset is listed at just 2 hours of regular usage and 2.5 hours of video playback. This matches Vision Pro, along with the detachable battery pack that Apple also uses. Weighing in at 545 grams, it’s a relatively light headset compared to others on the market. It’s closer in weight to Meta’s Quest headsets than Vision Pro (600-650 grams), hopefully leading to high levels of comfort when wearing.

Along with cameras and built-in sensors, there are plenty of buttons and physical controls. On the right arm of the device, there’s a trackpad for finger controls, as well as a power button on the top right and volume rocker on the top left.

Pricing is rumored to start around $1,800, but that’s only a rumor. Apple’s Vision Pro is $3,499, so that seems good. It’s shaping up that we’ll learn much more about Galaxy XR next week.

