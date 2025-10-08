Google began shipping out the October patch to all of its supported Pixel devices today. The company says all Pixel units running Android 16 should begin to receive it shortly.

Inside, there are a few notable big fixes that we want to share. Specifically, there is a fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues, a fix for an issue occasionally causing “frozen or fuzzy display,” a fix for an issue causing system instability, plus a fix for a System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher. The full list of fixes is below, as well as indicators for which particular Pixel device it affected.

What’s Inside the October Patch

The October 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Display & Graphics Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions*[5] System Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions*[3] User Interface Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions*[1] Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Pixel Tablet

*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

// Google