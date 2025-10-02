Samsung is shipping out the large Android 16 (One UI 8) update to owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is making good timing, as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 received this same update only a week ago.

Inside, Samsung highlights Gemini features such as Gemini Live and camera sharing, the Best Face feature for the camera, Wallpaper recommendations, Lock Screen changes (part of the larger Android 16 update), as well as Galaxy Buds settings access without needing to dive into the Galaxy Wearable app. Once you update your device, you’ll likely be greeted by a long changelog, so be sure to check it out.

After updating, Z Flip 5 owners will see software version F731USQU6FYI8 and Z Fold 5 owners will have F946USQU6FYI8.

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Update: Samsung isn’t stopping here. Galaxy S23 Ultra (S918USQU6EYI7) is also receiving the update, Galaxy S23 (S911USQU6EYI7), and Galaxy S23+ (S916USQU6EYI7).

