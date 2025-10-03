Verizon customers are spotting the carrier’s loyalty discount again, which is essentially a nasty little trick to score a $20 discount on all of their lines.

Verizon loyalty discounts: If you aren’t familiar, this discount is a retention offer from Verizon when it thinks a customer is attempting to port their number away from the network. A customer will request a port out PIN inside of the Verizon app or on its website, then automatically or sometimes via a customer service rep, the system generates a $20 discount offer. It’s a great little trick if you’re trying to save monthly on your Verizon bill

Not all customers get the offer. There seems to be qualifications for the accounts that receive this treatment, though, age of account doesn’t always play a part. We have seen some customers with accounts only a few months old receive the discount. Moral of the story, you can’t win if you don’t play.

How to Redeem the offer: We have posted these instructions before, and so long as the Verizon app hasn’t undergone some major transformation, they shouldn’t have changed much.

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap on the Account tab Tap on “Profile & settings” just under your name at the top of the app Scroll down to find “Number Lock” and tap it Turn off Number Lock Go back a screen and tap “Number Transfer PIN” Create a transfer PIN (you don’t need to use this for anything) Sit around and wait for Verizon to send you an offer email/SMS with the loyalty discount Turn Number Lock back on

After you complete these steps, Verizon usually sends you an email and/or text with the offer. You can also find your offers in the My Verizon app. Once received, follow the instructions on redeeming.

Godspeed, Verizon customers.