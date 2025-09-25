The Galaxy S24 series picked up One UI 8 updates this morning and we had a hunch that they weren’t going to be alone. Samsung often updates Galaxy S and Z series phones from the same release year at the same time. As it turns out, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are indeed receiving their Android 16 updates as well.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 One UI 8 updates, Samsung is pushing builds of F956USQU2CYI7 and F741USQU2CYI6 for each, both of which should be available right away in the US for folks on Verizon. I’d imagine the other carriers won’t be far behind if they aren’t already pushing them.

As for Galaxy Z Fold 6 One UI 8 update changes, this original beta changelog we shared is a great place to start. However, when you update, Samsung will show you a massive lists of changes that you should scroll through. Their changelogs tend to be device-specific, so there will be additional changes in that list that you won’t find from the beta builds.

Verizon also notes that Now Brief is getting improvements, as are Audio Eraser, Gemini Live, camera and screen sharing, wallpaper recommendations, the lock screen, and more. You’ll find Verizon’s change list at the link below.

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

// Verizon