Verizon began telling customers this week that their Hum service would be discontinued on December 31, 2025.

What is Hum by Verizon? Well, I’m glad you asked. Hum is an ODB device that connects to your vehicle to provide diagnostic info about the car, gives you maintenance reminders, can get you roadside assistance, and provides tracking of its location. It sends all 0f that information through an app, which yes, has a monthly service fee. I guess the price doesn’t really matter anymore, though, since Verizon is killing Hum off.

Customers who subscribe to Hum received notification yesterday, plus there is a dedicated support page about the end. Verizon says that “all related features (i.e., Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics, Location and WiFi Services), will be discontinued” on 12/31/25. The Hum app will also be decommissioned at that time. So if you use Hum, you won’t be after 2025 wraps.

The odd thing here is that Verizon is still selling these things and will let customers buy one, even with financing on a 36-month contract. They should, you know, probably stop doing that if the product is done for in two months.

RIP, Verizon Hum.

Oh, do you need an alternative? T-Mobile has one called Syncup Drive (here).

// Verizon