Galaxy S26 Ultra launched with four rear-facing cameras. One of them, the 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, may not be present when Samsung launches the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Typically, we’d see Samsung upgrade sensors/cameras year-over-year, but according to @UniverseIce on X, who has a solid history of accurate Samsung information well ahead of device launches, the 10MP telephoto shooter has been wiped completely.

At this point, it’s unclear if Samsung will replace the 3x optical camera or simply remove it entirely. From the sound of it, it could be gone completely. Would that matter? In the grand scheme, probably not. If Samsung can rework one of the other three cameras to do its job, then no big deal.

And remember, Samsung will probably keep the 50MP telephoto lens which is capable of 5x optical zoom. With that and the current 200MP main shooter, most buyers should be plenty fine.

// @UniverseIce