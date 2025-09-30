Nothing OS 4.0 Hits Open Beta With Essential Apps You Make With AI

We have a couple of big announcements to talk through today from Nothing. For one, Nothing has released the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta (Android 16) for those with a Nothing phone and who want to test out Android 16 before it goes stable. The other news is related to that, as it introduces Essential Apps and the Playground, both of which are going to need us to explain further. In short, this is a pretty cool idea from Nothing.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Download: OK, so first off, we have Nothing OS 4.0 in beta. You need a Phone 3 or any of the Phone 2 and 2a models to be able to get this. So far, they haven’t mentioned the Phone 3a devices, so if you own one of those, you just may be out of luck at the moment.

In the Nothing OS 4.0 beta, you’ll find several changes, all of which we’ve listed out in this post. Things like a refined design, an extra dark mode, better app optimization, improved photography experience, and “general” improvements are all in there. In today’s announcement, Nothing also called out a new Pop-up View, two new lock screen clock faces, and 2×2 Quick Settings tile support.

To get started, assuming you like testing beta software, you’ll head to this post and follow the mostly-simple instructions that involve installing the Nothing Beta Updates app, joining the beta through it, and then installing the beta software.

Nothing Essential Apps and Playground: In more interesting news, because we like new ideas, Nothing has launched the Playground and Essential Apps that live within it. The Playground is essentially a community storefront of apps, Glyph Toys, camera presets, and EQ profiles that you can install on your Nothing device if it’s running Nothing OS 4.0. While that idea may not be that new or exciting to you , it’s the apps and where they come from that might be.

Nothing has created a web portal that allows you to create your own apps that can be installed as widgets on your Nothing phone. You head to the Nothing Playground site (here) and attempt to describe an app you’d like on your phone. In other words, you would be describing an app or action that might be useful as a widget that isn’t already available on your device. If the AI on this Playground site can make it, it’ll do so and then let you install it on your device.

Since this is all happening from AI prompts, you don’t need to learn to code to do this – you just need an idea that you can clearly define in a prompt that AI could understand and then create from. You can view the code it spits out, though, in case you were wondering. This is all an early “alpha” of sorts, with some clear limitations. Nothing has said that it’ll expand and add APIs, agents, and integrations in the future that will hopefully turn this into something insanely cool.

Some of the apps currently on the Playground include things like a Tic Tac Toe app, F1 schedule, a water intake tracker, flight reminder, solar clock, mini calculator, and a breathing tracker. Look, those might not be a bunch of things you don’t already have in some form from other apps, but the idea is you could think of something in the moment that might be handy, and then tell the Playground to make it. That could then show up on your home screen and be ready to use in a matter of minutes. That idea is a big one.

To fully expand the availability of apps and ideas, you will be able to share your apps publicly on the Playground and download those from other members.

You can read more on the Playground and Essential Apps and this post.