Google debuted its new Google Home Speaker this morning, a $99 successor to the Nest Mini that is powered by Gemini.

Set to be up for purchase in Spring of 2026, Google’s pitch is the $10/month subscription called Google Home Premium that pairs with this device. With that monthly add-on, subscribers unlock the use of Gemini Live, smoke/carbon monoxide alarm sound detection, and the ability to simply tell Gemini what automations you want to create. Google also sells a $20/month subscription that adds complete video history searching with your voice, as well as Gemini-powered Daily Summaries.

If you choose not to purchase a Gemini subscription, you still get Gemini for Home (voice commands for controlling smart home accessories), media playback, broadcast, and parental controls. Check the graph below to see which tier might be right for you.

Thanks to its upgraded design, buyers get 360-degree audio for uniform sound from any direction, the ability to pair speakers for theater setups, as well as a nice light on the bottom of the device to let you know when it’s listening or speaking to you.

The new speaker comes in four colors: Jade, Berry, Porcelain, and Hazel.

We don’t yet have an official launch date, just that it launches in the Spring. So we still have quite a ways to go before this is in your home.