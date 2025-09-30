It was in September of last year that we saw the first third-party renders of the Galaxy 25 Ultra. It’s fitting that on the last day September we get potential images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Initially, these renders don’t show any major changes on the exterior of the device. We see a flat display and four rear-facing cameras, along with an S Pen built into the bottom left corner of the device. Dimensions are listed at 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 (12.4mm if you include the camera bump), while the S25 Ultra is 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2. Display size is reported to come in at 6.9 inches, a new M14 OLED panel that should offer less glare and improved light transmission.

Other reported specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, faster charging potentially up to to 60W, full magnetic charging support (which means MagSafe accessory support same as the Pixel 10 series), basically the same quad camera system with the large 200MP main camera, 12GB RAM base, 256GB+ storage, 5,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, and we assume Android 16 at launch.

One thing we do get from the renders is a look at the corners of the device. We initially complained that the corners of the S25 Ultra were almost too sharp. These appear to be a bit more rounded, which could help in terms of holding the device and overall in-hand comfort. That’s something to look forward to.

We remain months away from Samsung’s announcement, so I suppose you’ll just need to remain patient for more official details. Sorry.

// Android Headlines