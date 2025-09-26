Back at the end of July and early August, Verizon made a bunch of changes that weren’t exactly customer-friendly, a few of which were targeted at those who were loyal Verizon customers. The time for many of those changes to complete has since passed, so we’re curious if any of those pushed you to leave or if you found a way and/or reason to stick with Verizon going forward.

You probably all remember the series of events that popped in August. Verizon first ripped away loyalty discounts and then acknowledged device activation fees were increasing. They then quietly updated tablet plans and even managed to take perks away from older plans, like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. Of course, they then reversed course on the loyalty discount thing within about a week and started giving people pretty heavy discounts again, possibly at a higher value than folks previously had. It was all a lot to take in.

We shared with you a couple of much cheaper prepaid options to think about switching too, including Verizon’s own Visible and T-Mobile’s Mint Mobile. I can tell you that I’ve switched to both, since both Verizon and T-Mobile have not exactly made sticking with their standard postpaid plans worthwhile in recent years.

Finally, we had a long conversation about why everyone was supposedly leaving Verizon. The chatter around the subject reached a peak a couple of weeks after all of the above changes were made and we saw several reddit threads from curious people asking the question.

So here we are, almost two months removed from all of that action and I’m curious where you ended up? Did you leave Verizon or get a fat loyalty discount that ended up keeping you around?