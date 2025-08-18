Verizon Quietly Updated Its Tablet Plans

At some point during their rollout of various price increases a couple of weeks ago, including the increases on connected tablet plans, Verizon quietly introduced 3 new tablet plans to replace the old. We still haven’t found an announcement from the company, so here’s what is new.

Verizon new unlimited tablet plans: On Verizon’s dedicated tablet plan portal, they are now offering 3 different plans of Unlimited Plus, Unlimited, and Welcome. These plans replace More Unlimited and Unlimited that were still available as recently as August 1. The plans are quite a bit more expensive than the older plans, but all of them do at least get access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

The new Verizon unlimited tablet plans breakdown is as follows:

Unlimited Plus ($50/mo without discount): Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and LTE data; 100GB premium hotspot; 4K streaming

($50/mo without discount): Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and LTE data; 100GB premium hotspot; 4K streaming Unlimited ($40/mo without discount): Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and LTE data; 15GB premium hotspot; 720p streaming

($40/mo without discount): Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and LTE data; 15GB premium hotspot; 720p streaming Welcome ($20/mo without discount: 2GB of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and LTE data; no hotspot; 720p streaming

All of these plans can see a 50% discount if you add them to select unlimited smartphone plans, which would drop their prices to $25/mo, $20/mo, or $10/mo. You would have to verify if your plan is eligible.

Are these good values or something to consider? I guess that depends on how much you really need to have a connected tablet that can access Verizon’s network. Most people use tablets on WiFi or hotspot them through their phone, which typically has hotspot available each month. Your use cases are the only way to know for sure if a dedicated tablet plan is necessary. I will say that the Welcome plan, which only has 2GB data, seems like an insane option that no person should consider. 2GB of data in 2025 is almost nothing.

// Verizon