The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t exactly a device I’d call “new” any longer. Sure, it’s the current-gen big foldable from Samsung and it’s 100% awesome, but it has been out long enough that we are at the point where big discounts shouldn’t happen that often. For example, I’m quite surprised that Samsung is still letting you take $1,000 off this thing by trading in a device.

For this current best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal, we have a starting price as low as $999 – yes, that’s $1,000 off with the right trade. That also gets you 256GB storage, any color of Fold 7 you like, and just an incredible foldable experience. Seriously, this design is insane and without a doubt the best foldable phone I’ve ever used.

To get the full $1,000 off, you (obviously) need a good device to trade. Currently, Samsung will give you $1,000 off instantly by trading in a Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from last year. I traded my S25 Ultra without hesitation to get my Fold 7. An easy decision. There are other valuable devices too (check your price here), like $900 off for a Fold 5, $800 off for a S25 Ultra or Fold 4, and $700 for several others. And as a reminder, this trade-in discount is instant and comes off the price today. It’s the best trade-in system in the business.

We have a full Fold 7 review that you should look at if you have any questions about why we think it’s so good. For those without time to read that, I’ll briefly summarize. The new thin design is a game-changer, the hardware feels better in hand than any foldable before it, the displays keep getting crispier, performance is there, the software is quite good, and the camera is finally at the level it should be for a device this expensive.

$1,000 off the Fold 7 still is not something I thought I’d see.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Deal Link