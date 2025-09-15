It’s Time for One UI 8 Updates on Your Galaxy S25 Series

After several beta builds and an expansion to more devices, Samsung announced today that stable Galaxy S25 One UI 8 updates are ready and rolling out starting this week. If you own a Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25 Edge, you’ll be receiving the update shortly, depending on the market.

Typically, when Samsung announces updates like this they hit Korea devices first followed by a handful of European countries, and then the US gets on board. We’ll certainly be on the lookout for notes about US devices and their One UI 8 update build numbers. This is also Android 16.

As far as what’s new in One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25, we have this feature list that Samsung shared back in May. There were at least 27 changes back then, but Samsung could have expanded with recent beta builds, although that’s somewhat unlikely.

In Samsung’s announcement for today, they talked a lot about AI (of course), updates to the Now Bar and Now Brief, Gemini Live and Circle to Search being available, getting AI results back in split views, further optimizing AI for larger screens, Audio Eraser, new clock design, and some FlexWindow upgrades. It’s an odd list, if I’m being honest, since the announcement was about the Galaxy S25 receiving the update today, yet all of the news was about foldables. Anyways, go look through that list we linked above to find out what’s truly new.

Let us know if you see the update, but I don’t believe it has hit the US just yet.

// Samsung