Nothing has a new set of wireless earbuds this week, the Ear (3) buds. In typical Nothing fashion, the company has a very unique selling point for these earbuds, one that I bet you wouldn’t be able to guess on your own.

Typically, companies will hype the onboard microphones that are inside the earbuds, but Nothing is taking a new approach. To power its new Super Mic experience, the company has placed a microphone inside the charging case itself. Able of cutting through surrounding noise by up to 95dB, users can have crystal clear conversations by holding their mouth up to the charging case, which is certainly something I haven’t seen before.

Nothing Phone owners can also have ideas recorded and transcribed instantly to Essential Space via Super Mic by pressing the Talk button. Because they had to sprinkle some AI goodness in there somewhere.

As for the sound produced by the earbuds, there’s upgraded 12mm dynamic driver, providing more, “rich, natural sound.” Nothing lists a patterned diaphragm resulting in a 20% larger radiating area when compared to the previous generation, boosting bass response by 4-6dB and treble by up to 4dB. You can watch a launch video below which details all of the cool new stuff on these buds.

These earbuds are now up for pre-order on Nothing’s website. Shipping is expected next week.

// Nothing