Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 Released for Pixel Phones!

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 has arrived for Pixel phones. Google says that this build has reached Platform Stability, meaning that the, “API surface is locked, and the app-facing behaviors are final, so you can incorporate them into your apps and take advantage of our latest platform innovations.”

As for changes, one of the big ones we’re seeing is support for custom app icon shapes. As described, “Android 16 QPR2 allows users to select from a list of icon shapes that apply to all app icons and folder previews.” That’s cool. Also, Health Connect now automatically tracks steps using the device’s sensors, which is also neat. The full list of what’s new is below.

Supported Devices: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Pixel Tablet can get in on the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 action. As you might notice, the Pixel 10 lineup is now supported.

Release date: September 17, 2025

Builds: BP41.250822.010

Emulator support: TBA

Security patch level: 2025-09-05

Google Play services: 25.29.32

What’s new in QPR2 Beta 2

This late stage in the development cycle focuses largely on readying the platform for release, but there are still a few new things to cover. Testing developer verification Android developer verification is a new requirement designed to link real-world entities (individuals and organizations) with their Android applications to make it harder for bad actors to spread harm. Starting in September 2026 and in specific regions, Android will require apps to be registered by verified developers to be installed on certified Android devices, with an exception made for installs made through the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). As a developer, you are free to install apps without verification with ADB. This is designed to support your need to develop and test apps that are not intended or not yet ready to distribute to the wider consumer population. For apps that enable user-initiated installation of app packages, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 contains new APIs that support developer verification during installation, along with a new adb command to let you force a verification outcome for testing purposes. SMS OTP Protection The delivery of messages containing an SMS retriever hash will be delayed for most apps for three hours to help prevent OTP hijacking. Apps can continue to use the SMS retriever API to access messages intended for them in a timely manner. Custom app icon shapes Android 16 QPR2 allows users to select from a list of icon shapes that apply to all app icons and folder previews. More efficient garbage collection The Android Runtime (ART) now includes a Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector in Android 16 QPR2 that focuses collection efforts on newly allocated objects, which are more likely to be garbage. You can expect reduced CPU usage from garbage collection, a smoother user experience with less jank, and improved battery efficiency. Automatic step tracking and expanded exercise data in Health Connect Health Connect now automatically tracks steps using the device’s sensors, and the ExerciseSegment and ExerciseSession data types have been updated.

The OTA for Beta 1 appears to already be live. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google