Today is the day that Android 16 arrives as a stable update to all of the still-supported Pixel devices out there, plus it hits AOSP. It’s a big day, but we do need to point out that this is not the big Material 3 Expressive update you might be impatiently waiting for. Still, it’s that kind of day!

Android 16 update for Google Pixel devices: If you own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, or Pixel 9a you are eligible for this update and it should be available to you immediately. For those who haven’t been running Android 16 Beta builds, you’ll just get it if you go check for updates. If you happen to be on Android 16 beta builds then you’ll likely just update to Android 16 QPR1 or you’ll have to back out of the beta program and potentially factory reset.

To check for updates on your Pixel device, head into Settings>System>Software updates.

What’s new in Android 16 that you should be aware of? Again, this isn’t the fun Material 3 Expressive update, but there are still a number of new items to talk through.

Advanced Protection : This is probably the biggest feature because it gives your Pixel phone even more protection. Android’s Advanced Protection is a single switch that enables device theft features, protection from harmful apps, 2G network monitoring, safer browsing on the web, and all of Google’s top spam call features. Again, it’s a simple toggle and your device is protected. Find it by heading into Settings>Security & Privacy and scroll down to Advanced Protection. Enter that area and then toggle on “Device protection.”

: This is probably the biggest feature because it gives your Pixel phone even more protection. Android’s Advanced Protection is a single switch that enables device theft features, protection from harmful apps, 2G network monitoring, safer browsing on the web, and all of Google’s top spam call features. Again, it’s a simple toggle and your device is protected. Find it by heading into Settings>Security & Privacy and scroll down to Advanced Protection. Enter that area and then toggle on “Device protection.” Bundled notifications : Your notifications should look less spammy now with forced bundling of notifications from the same app. Rather than 15 separate Uber notifications, they should show up as one grouped together.

: Your notifications should look less spammy now with forced bundling of notifications from the same app. Rather than 15 separate Uber notifications, they should show up as one grouped together. Adaptive Android apps : Have a device like a foldable or tablet? Android 16 is the beginning of Google forcing apps to be adaptive and actually spread to the corners of your screen. They are making it easier for apps to be adaptive, but in 2026, they are planning to just force it on everyone.

: Have a device like a foldable or tablet? Android 16 is the beginning of Google forcing apps to be adaptive and actually spread to the corners of your screen. They are making it easier for apps to be adaptive, but in 2026, they are planning to just force it on everyone. Clearer calling with hearing devices : Google has improved support with hearing devices, letting you control their volume from your phone or switching to your phone’s microphone for clearer calls.

: Google has improved support with hearing devices, letting you control their volume from your phone or switching to your phone’s microphone for clearer calls. Predictive back gesture : The predictive back gesture from Android 15 is now on by default to show you where the back gesture is about to take you. This has also been expanded to work with 3-button navigation.

: The predictive back gesture from Android 15 is now on by default to show you where the back gesture is about to take you. This has also been expanded to work with 3-button navigation. Live updates (more in a later update): Google is building in support for live notifications, which are ongoing notifications that can show the status of things like food deliveries or ride-sharing sessions.

(more in a later update): Google is building in support for live notifications, which are ongoing notifications that can show the status of things like food deliveries or ride-sharing sessions. Desktop windowing (later this year): On tablets, Google is going to enable a desktop windowing (like Samsung DeX) later this year to enable more productivity on…Pixel tablets? Everyone else already has these features, mostly.

(later this year): On tablets, Google is going to enable a desktop windowing (like Samsung DeX) later this year to enable more productivity on…Pixel tablets? Everyone else already has these features, mostly. Bonuses: HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rates in more apps, identity check

So that’s mostly it and I know it doesn’t sound like much, just yet. That said, there is a small June Pixel Feature Drop to go with it and this is really just laying the groundwork for the fun update coming later this year. This fall will bring Material 3 Expressive and then we’ll get another bigger update at the end of the year too.

Also, for developers, there are even more items you need to dive into to get apps ready. Be sure to read the Android Developers Blog post on it here.

// Google