Pixel 10 Review: It’s a Pixel 9, But With Magnets

Apologies for the delay, but here’s what you’ve been waiting for. We have had time to use the Pixel 10 for the past couple of weeks, ready to share our findings. From the reviewer standpoint, it’s not a difficult piece to write. Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 9 differences are few and far between, with even the hardware having just a 0.1mm of difference.

We have an updated triple camera system and upgraded internals, but most of the new things come in the form of software which will make its way to the Pixel 9 lineup anyway. If you were looking for a TL;DR version of my Pixel 10 review, it’s that upgrading from the Pixel 9 may not be exactly necessary, but if you’re still on a Pixel 8 or anything older, then it’s certainly worth the upgrade.

This is our Pixel 10 review.

What I Like

Specs: Google included its new Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 series, made by TSMC (not Samsung) and built on a 3nm process that’s detailed to bring a 60% TPU increase, 34% CPU boost, and an upgraded image signal processor (ISP). Google says it helps to unlock 20+ on-device generative AI experiences like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Auto Best Take, as well as the new voice translations during phone calls. The company calls it the “most significant upgrade in custom silicon” for Pixel devices.

Other specs include a 6.3″ Actua OLED display (120Hz), 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, three rear cameras (48MP wide + 13MP ultra wide + 10.8MP telephoto), 4970mAh battery, IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the display, and Android 16. And don’t forget, magnets for the all-new Pixelsnap experience. While this is a fine list of specs, they don’t actually differ much from the Pixel 9. The only differences between the two phones are the new Tensor chipset, slightly larger battery (by 270mAh), third camera (with improved Super Res zoom), slightly brighter display, and a few of the AI-powered features enabled by the aforementioned processor.

Considering Google added a camera, brought the G5 and packed a larger battery (with magnets) into what’s essentially the same hardware, the fact that the price stayed at $799 is pretty awesome.

Display: Pixel 10 has a peak brightness of 3000 nits, up from the Pixel 9’s 2700. From my everyday usage, I can’t say that did much for me, but it does get plenty bright when using the phone in sunlight. Other than that, on paper, it’s the same display as what came on the Pixel 9. It’s the same size, same resolution, same refresh rate, same aspect ratio, same protection (Victus 2), same contrast ratio, etc. You get it, it’s the same display.

As most people may have noticed by now, Pixel displays have a tendency to be less saturated than Samsung displays. This is definitely a user preference, but I prefer the slightly more tamed approach when it comes to color. While Galaxy phones can give off a bit of a fake look when viewing certain photos and videos, the Pixel display makes the content I capture appear more like it does to my eyeballs. Overall, this phone’s display has adequate amounts of contrast, and thanks to its OLED nature, can handle dark content very well. One new thing that I have enjoyed is the ability to have the phone show your wallpaper even when the screen is “off.” It’s an upgrade to Always On Display that doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s neat. Having used this feature for the past couple of weeks, I haven’t found that it has affected the battery life.

Camera: One of the only differences between the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 is the addition of a third rear-facing camera sensor. With that said, it’s more than Google simply adding a third camera. The main wide angle shooter was swapped, now down to a 48MP sensor from last year’s 50MP sensor, plus the ultra wide shooter was downgraded to a 13MP sensor from a 48MP sensor. The new 3rd camera is a 10.8MP telephoto lens, capable of 5x optical zoom. Thanks to AI, we also have up to 20x zoom via Super Res Zoom, but optical quality is lost anywhere past 10x.

After taking plenty of shots with the Pixel 10, I can say that this phone has a good camera. It is very much a Pixel camera, capable of capturing shots with plenty of detail, rich contrast, and good color. The added versatility from the telephoto lens is welcomed, but I also felt at times the limitations from the downgraded ultra wide sensor. Due to assumed cost limitations, Google had to make sacrifices to squeeze in that third camera. Ultimately, I think it was the correct decision. I find myself zooming in for photos way more often than going ultra wide, but that’s me. Other users may have a different opinion.

As always, below we have inserted a gallery of sample photos that we have taken on the Pixel 10. I will let the photos speak for themselves, and for those that ask, here is a link to a high-res gallery.

Pixel 10 Camera Samples

Software: Pixel 10 launches with Android 16, the latest and greatest build from Google. Thanks to the inclusion of the Tensor G5 chipset, we have a ton of AI goodies to play with. Sure, I’ll likely only ever use a couple of them throughout my time with this phone, but they are still neat and worth mentioning. For example, we have Magic Cue, the feature Google has been promoting heavily in TV commercials. Using Gemini and the Tensor G5, the AI takes what is happening on your phone in real-time, then makes connections inside of other applications and feeds you information without you having to dig for it. If someone asks you for an address, Gemini understands that automatically and provides the address for you if it’s already in contact details. There are many more examples of Magic Cue in action, a few of which you can read about in a writeup we did.

I was going to talk about Daily Hub in my Software section, but literally lol. That feature needed to go back in the oven badly, so Google made the right decision by pulling it from Pixel 10 phones. I used Camera Coach once and it was as disappointing as expected. If you have ever taken a picture before, it’s not something you will need, but if you’ve ever handed the phone to a friend and you know that they are terrible at taking photos, then maybe it could be beneficial for them.

Real-time, AI-powered voice translation is possibly the most “wow” thing on the phone. It requires a 2.5GB download, but once enabled, Google AI can translate your language into a voice that even sounds like you for conversations. It’s a mightily impressive technology, but darn it, it’s something I haven’t had to use yet. I was able to test it on my wife who speaks Spanish and she thought it was cool. And yes, the translated voice did sound like me, with proper inflections and everything. You have to speak very clearly and also avoid long pauses in your speech or the AI will assume you’re done talking and will begin its translation process. It takes a bit of getting used to, but again, it’s a very cool feature.

As for Android 16 itself and the Material 3 Expressive UI, it’s awesome. Google has really nailed a few of the customization aspects along with neat animations and redesigned buttons. If you are someone who isn’t planning on upgrading to the Pixel 10, rest assured that this software aesthetic will be coming to your Pixel phone soon, if it hasn’t already.

Battery: One of the few differences between Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 is the battery size. Sure, it’s a minor bump (from 4700mAh to 4970mAh), but I’ve had great battery life with this phone. My typical day is somewhere around 7am to 11pm and I’ve been hitting the hay with anywhere from 20 to 30% battery left. It’s still good weather where I am, so I’ve been so busy with various activities that I’m not on my phone as much as I am during the colder months. Due to this, I’m getting anywhere from 2.5 to 4 hours of screen on time depending on how I’m using the phone. Some days I get to watch a few more TikToks than others.

A notable difference between this year’s and last’s is the charging speeds. Google lists Pixel 10 as capable of 30W wired speeds, while the Pixel 9 supported 45W. That’s what we call a downgrade. On the other side, Google did include magnets in the form of Pixelsnap (more on that below) and Qi2 wireless charging certification. Speeds are limited to 15W via a wireless charger.

Magnets: Magnets, man. Google introduced Pixelsnap on this year’s Pixel 10 lineup, and it’s an absolute game changer. I have already written about this the week that I got the phone because I was so excited about it. Coming from an iPhone 15 Pro, which also has magnets, it was such an easy transition. I’ve been able to use all of my same MagSafe accessories, which has saved me a lot of money. I don’t have any official Pixelsnap accessories, but if you get this phone and haven’t yet experienced the magic of magnets, I recommend that you do. Get magnetic docks for your car, nightstand, and everywhere else. Magnets are awesome.

Hardware: What I said about the Pixel 9 last year applies to the Pixel 10 in 2025. I think it’s really good hardware, and I still appreciate the camera bump on the back that acts as a finger rest during one-handed usage. But again, there is literally only a zero point one millimeter difference between the two phones.

While that’s fine, what actually hurts is that cases are not cross compatible. It’s such a small difference, but will end up costing consumers money when they have to buy new accessories for their ever-so-slightly changed phone. Sure, I can appreciate a small battery bump, but at what cost? While the phone costs the same as last year, if I end up having to spend money on new things for it, then I don’t feel as if I’m really saving anything.

Pricing and Availability

Pixel 10 will run you $799 and is available from all major US carriers and retailers. It costs the same as the Pixel 9, which is impressive when we consider how much we heard the price was going to increase due to tariffs and rising costs in general. At a time when most Americans should be holding onto their hard-earned money, Google did the right thing by aiming to have the price unchanged. At $799, you’re getting a phone filled with AI fun and will be supported for 7 years. And should you have an eligible trade-in device, you can currently get it for as low as $150 on Google Store.

Other Notes

Wife Impressions : I used to have a lot of beef with these camera bumps, but the reframe of using it as a finger rest is quite ingenious. Still love the size overall and the weight feels good. Hate the material on the back. Can you say “fingerprint magnet?” It just looks dirty. However, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss being a part of the Pixel fam. Doing an impression for this phone makes me miss having a Pixel.

Seven years of OS upgrades, security updates, and Pixel Drops. That's not a bad deal at $799.

The Verdict

This part is easy. If you own the Pixel 9, I see no need to upgrade to the Pixel 10. There’s too few changes to make it a worthy upgrade, unless those magnets are calling your name. However, if you are running a Pixel 8 or anything older, then by all means upgrade to the Pixel 10 as fast as you can. There will be huge changes in your experience, all of them positive. A small part of me wishes that there was more difference between this year’s model and last, but I suppose Google didn’t feel like fixing what wasn’t broke. The Pixel 9 was an awesome phone and so is the Pixel 10.