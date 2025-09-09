Apologies if I had any part in its demise, but apparently Google has pulled the Daily Hub feature from its Pixel 10 series.

Before I disappeared for a week, I shared my thoughts on Google’s new daily planner, hub thing that was debuting as a part of the software suite on the Pixel 10. I wasn’t kind, because the feature felt very quarter-baked and not at all useful. It certainly could become a go-to feature throughout a day, but in its current “preview” state, it was not a feature Google should have been showcasing to anyone. In fact, I called it a lesser version of Samsung’s Now Brief, and that’s saying something.

For those not familiar, Daily Hub was a new feature that lived within Google Discover and At a Glance on Pixel 10 phones. It could tell you about the weather for the day, show upcoming appointments from Calendar or notes from Keep, and then it would move into suggesting content or AI spam. Again, it wasn’t good at anything it tried to do, but it at least provided a shell of a feature that Google could improve, thus the reason they labeled it with a “Preview” tag.

It seems that Google has quietly pulled the feature, which neither Tim or I noticed on our various Pixel 10 units sitting around. You can see how much we thought this Daily Hub was adding to our lives.

Google gave the following quote to 9to5Google after they noticed Daily Hub was missing:

“To ensure the best possible experience on Pixel, we’re temporarily pausing the public preview of Daily Hub for users. Our teams are actively working to enhance its performance and refine the personalized experience. We look forward to reintroducing an improved Daily Hub when it’s ready.”

So maybe we’ll see it again. I hope we do with some of the suggestions I gave here.