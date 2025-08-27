This won’t be a long post. It doesn’t need to be. Magnets, man.

The Pixel 10 lineup fully incorporates the Qi2 charging standard, complete with a ring of strong built-in magnets for better alignment and wireless charging efficiency. While that’s totally cool, I just like sticking my phone to stuff. My Pixel 10 now fully works with all of the magnetic iPhone accessories I’ve accumulated, which includes magnetic stands for my nightstand and magnetic holders for my car.

The genius duo of Insane Clown Posse once posed a question in the song Miracles, asking to the cosmos, “F*cking magnets, how do they work?” Honestly, who cares how they work? They’re awesome and currently my favorite aspect of the Pixel 10 series.

I’m excited grow my collection of magnetic accessories. I think next will be magnetic wallets that stick to your phone. That way, if I misplace my phone, I can lose my credit cards and license at the same time.