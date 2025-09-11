Spotify Gets Lossless Audio

Spotify is now rolling out lossless audio in select countries, bringing users the highest music audio quality you can get on the platform. The streams will happen in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, which means more detail as you listen.

Once live in your country and app, you’ll be notified of the feature, which can be turned on in Settings & Privacy>Media Quality. There will be a toggle under each connection type for Lossless, although Spotify recommends you only use this quality setting when on WiFi. Additionally, since Lossless doesn’t really work over Bluetooth, this is really only a setting you’ll want to mess with if you have wired headphones or can connect via Spotify Connect to another device.

To start, Spotify is rolling out Lossless in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK. It’ll be available to Spotify Premium users.

